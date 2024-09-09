US Bancorp DE Buys 82,532 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned 1.17% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $778,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Choreo LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 116,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,151,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 101,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 45,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,657,172. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

