US Bancorp DE Has $3.55 Billion Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,488,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.8% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.75% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $3,550,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVV stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $547.77. The stock had a trading volume of 356,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

