US Bancorp DE Has $318.69 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,066,979 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 34,482 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $318,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.30. The stock had a trading volume of 222,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,753. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average is $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $200.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

