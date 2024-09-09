US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,141,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,338 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $548,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 172,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.23. 357,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.99. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.