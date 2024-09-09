UTime Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 11th (NASDAQ:WTO)

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, September 11th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 10th.

UTime Trading Down 27.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 252,744,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,829,764. UTime has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Get UTime alerts:

UTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.