V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

V.F. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect V.F. to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

V.F. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99. V.F. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on V.F. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

