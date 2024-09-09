V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) CAO William Boyd Noon Purchases 1,000 Shares

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) CAO William Boyd Noon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $524,688. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

V2X Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VVX opened at $47.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -365.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. V2X, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. V2X’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of V2X by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in V2X by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 202,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

