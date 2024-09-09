Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Tiff Advisory Services LLC

Tiff Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 0.1% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.82. The stock had a trading volume of 197,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.74. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.