Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 12,743 shares.The stock last traded at $28.25 and had previously closed at $27.51.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,375.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $559.70 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

