Valliance Asset Management Ltd Invests $3.17 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000. Lam Research makes up approximately 4.8% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after buying an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,075,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,778 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $745.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $901.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $938.62. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.