Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Acquires 47,058 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 609,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Silicon Laboratories makes up approximately 2.0% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Silicon Laboratories worth $67,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 41.3% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,283,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,201. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $154.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.