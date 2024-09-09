Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,815 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.07% of Installed Building Products worth $62,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.89. 3,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,527. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.00. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

