Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,731 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $44,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 571.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $38.53. 120,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,320. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.63 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

