Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Purchases 17,272 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane accounts for about 3.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $110,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.20.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 9.7 %

HLNE stock traded up $14.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.81. The stock had a trading volume of 203,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $161.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average of $123.91.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

