Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,498,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,871 shares during the period. Grocery Outlet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $77,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $5,617,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,746. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.10.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

