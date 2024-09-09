Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,870 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey makes up approximately 2.7% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Houlihan Lokey worth $88,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,582.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $2,788,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HLI traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.16. 10,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,338. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $157.58. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.70.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.