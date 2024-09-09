Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 126,444 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126,444 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 0.84% of Tucows worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCX. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tucows by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its position in shares of Tucows by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,989,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,719,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 81.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows Price Performance

TCX stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 490.14% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tucows

Tucows Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.