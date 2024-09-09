VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Holdings Lifted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,283 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 3.6% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.64% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $93,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 220,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,157,000. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 453,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $93.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

