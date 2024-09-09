VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM) Shares Acquired by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533,596 shares during the period. VanEck VietnamETF comprises 1.8% of Trium Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $14,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 825,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 350,868 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,025,000.

Shares of VNM stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

