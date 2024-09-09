Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 109,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $284,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VWO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.70. 321,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,338,817. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

