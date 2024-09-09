Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.9% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,286,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $359.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.58 and a 200 day moving average of $355.81. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

