Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Raised by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 582,503 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $281.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.06. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

