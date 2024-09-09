Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is HCR Wealth Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $65,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,103 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,468,000 after purchasing an additional 360,761 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $123.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

