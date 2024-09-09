Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $249.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $258.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

