Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

