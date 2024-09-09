Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,371,000 after buying an additional 1,864,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,519,000 after buying an additional 689,907 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 527,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,589,000 after buying an additional 448,368 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $78.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.