Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Decreased by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $500.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,346. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $453.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $505.03 and its 200 day moving average is $488.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

