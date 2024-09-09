Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $299,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $500.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $453.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $505.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.