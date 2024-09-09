Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Has $157.71 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 21.7% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $157,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
IVV opened at $543.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $552.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
