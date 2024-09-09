Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Boosted by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

VEEV opened at $215.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.57.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

