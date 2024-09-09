Venom (VENOM) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Venom (VENOM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Venom has a total market cap of $230.46 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venom has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Venom coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venom Profile

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,226,096,481 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,226,096,481.146175 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.12507179 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,713,994.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

