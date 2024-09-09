Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Trimmed by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Ventas worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Ventas by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 466,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after acquiring an additional 110,083 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ventas by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $63.10. 89,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,045. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of -330.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $63.46.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,065 shares of company stock worth $4,136,524. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

