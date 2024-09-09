Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Stake Lessened by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP decreased its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,895 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 78.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $79,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $25,633,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto stock opened at $108.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.32. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $112.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion and a PE ratio of 32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

VLTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

