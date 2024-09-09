Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $25.44 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $25.44 million and $3.80 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000748 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.