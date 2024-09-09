Verge (XVG) Hits Market Capitalization of $60.32 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. Verge has a total market cap of $60.32 million and $2.12 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,742.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.69 or 0.00560401 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009489 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00106583 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.00298901 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031933 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00036171 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00080322 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars.
