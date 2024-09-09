Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Lifted by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.1% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,410,723. The stock has a market cap of $176.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.678 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

