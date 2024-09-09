Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.8% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $46,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

VZ stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

