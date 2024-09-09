Vertcoin (VTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,588.50

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $12,588.50 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,602.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.16 or 0.00569159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00107927 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00304279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00032382 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00036210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00081721 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,226,035 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.