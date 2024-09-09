VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) is United Services Automobile Association’s 4th Largest Position

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,558 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 5.05% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $106,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7,720.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $300,000.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ UITB opened at $48.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.