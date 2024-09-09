Viking Mines Limited (ASX:VKA) Insider Acquires A$32,000.00 in Stock

Viking Mines Limited (ASX:VKA – Get Free Report) insider Julian Woodcock acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,000.00 ($21,768.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Featured Articles

Viking Mines Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for vanadium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Canegrass Battery Minerals Project located in the Murchison region, north-east Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Viking Ashanti Limited.

