Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) & TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.5% of TPG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 36.07% 13.37% 8.26% TPG 1.08% 24.27% 8.58%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG pays out -1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and TPG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $591.93 million 0.90 $44.19 million $0.81 12.28 TPG $2.14 billion 8.30 $80.09 million ($0.14) -348.14

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vinci Partners Investments and TPG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 2 0 3.00 TPG 0 7 5 0 2.42

Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.73%. TPG has a consensus price target of $44.42, suggesting a potential downside of 8.87%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than TPG.

Risk and Volatility

Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TPG beats Vinci Partners Investments on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. In addition, the company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

