Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:V opened at $279.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.54.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

