Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.11

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 56959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,430,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,056,000 after acquiring an additional 75,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,256,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 451,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

