Vista Finance LLC Purchases New Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust accounts for 1.0% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBTC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,221,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,959,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,526,000. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $25,251,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.