Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W cut Visteon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.31.

Visteon

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC opened at $96.76 on Thursday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $95.40 and a 52 week high of $143.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Visteon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

