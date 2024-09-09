Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.22 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00004526 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $70.57 million and $2.22 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,164,717.40368779 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.46176033 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $1,984,843.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

