Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,155 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. DDFG Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.5% in the second quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 7,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,510,437 shares of company stock valued at $487,759,176. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $77.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

