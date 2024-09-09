Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 122,854 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Walmart worth $432,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1,109.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 49,753 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 169,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 103,668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 25.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 234,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,886 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 14,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,510,437 shares of company stock valued at $487,759,176 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.93. 2,516,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,325,738. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $618.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.