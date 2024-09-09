Waltonchain (WTC) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $692,783.57 and $0.11 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,732,485 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

