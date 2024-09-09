Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,624,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $784,486,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,931,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Waste Management by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720,358 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $205.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.76.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.